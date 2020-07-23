California buys more masks, but some workers still lack

As Gov. Newsom announced a plan to deliver more masks to health care and other essential workers, he admitted the masks are not always getting to workers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California will spend another $315 million on protective masks through a contract with a Chinese manufacturer.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deal with BYD on Wednesday as he touted California's efforts to procure masks for health care and other essential workers. Newsom signed a $1 billion contract with BYD in April and the first masks began arriving last month after delays.

Newsom said California will soon launch a competitive bidding process to try to get more masks at lower prices. But he also acknowledged the masks aren't always getting to workers that need them and pledged a more aggressive state response.

