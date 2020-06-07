California Capitol closes after lawmaker, 4 others test positive for coronavirus

One California lawmaker confirmed on Twitter Monday that she tested positive after she had "mask to mask" exposure to someone with the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Capitol building is closing down for deep cleaning and sanitization after at least five people, including one Southern California lawmaker, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Marina Del Rey) announced on Twitter Monday morning that she had "mask to mask" exposure to the coronavirus on June 26, which is when lawmakers and staffers were working in the building to pass the state's budget.

Burke said she was alerted of the exposure on July 3 and was tested the following day. The lawmaker said she received her positive test on Saturday.

"Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor," Burke said in a tweet. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes. We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant."

Wearing masks greatly reduces the risks of exposing others to COVID-19 but only if the face coverings are worn correctly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Katie Talbot, spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Lakewood), said that four others tested positive for the virus, but would not confirm if the others were staffers or lawmakers.

Both houses of the state's Legislature are on summer recess but are expected back by July 13.

