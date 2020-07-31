California health officials report first COVID-19 death of a child | Update

The Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley. No other details were released.

Valley Children's Hospital in Madera confirmed in a Facebook post that the child was one of its patients.

"The death of this patient reaffirms that children---and no age group---are not immune from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement says. "It is imperative, now more than ever, for us to all work together to prevent further spread of this disease."

California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child.

No other details were released.

The state's death toll surpassed 9,000 on Friday, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California's half-million confirmed virus cases are children, and very few have suffered conditions serious enough for hospitalization.

Scientists still aren’t certain why children don’t seem to be as seriously affected by the virus as adults.

