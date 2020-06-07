California virus 'strike teams' issue few citations

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams' directives.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Newly formed “strike teams” of state inspectors contacted thousands of businesses over the long Independence Day weekend.

But they issued citations to a relative handful as they enforced coronavirus restrictions amid a resurging pandemic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday the teams issued 52 citations because most business owners complied with the teams' directives.

He formed the teams last week from 10 state agencies after some local officials openly said they would not enforce new shutdown orders or a statewide mask rule.

About 200 state inspectors were in the field.

