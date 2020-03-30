LOS ANGELES — The mayor of Los Angeles is warning that the coronavirus may become so pervasive, families ought to prepare for how they will isolate themselves at home without infecting others in their households.

Anticipating a surge in COVID-19 cases this week that may overwhelm healthcare systems, Mayor Eric Garcetti urged people who test positive for the coronavirus not to rush to hospitals unless they have serious symptoms.

Instead, he asked residents to be "take isolation seriously."

Testing among the state's 40 million residents has stepped up significantly after a slow start. Officials have warned the increase will bring with it a rapidly expanding number of cases.

