Sacramento, San Joaquin counties move to orange tier

Eight total counties are able to move to less restrictive tiers starting Wednesday, June 2.

SACRAMENTO, California — The California Department of Public Health released its latest data, which shows Marin, Monterey, Nevada, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Solano and Ventura counties have moved to less restrictive tiers this week in the state's reopening plan.

Starting Wednesday, many businesses within these counties will be able to increase the number of people allowed inside. And some people will be able to return to work in their office.

The counties moving to the orange tier include: Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin and Solano. The counties moving to the yellow tier include: Marin, Monterey, San Benito and Ventura.

Four counties throughout the state remain in the red tier: Del Norte, Shasta, Yuba and Stanislaus.

From a public health perspective, Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said moving to the orange tier would help businesses within the county and indicate that transmission of the coronavirus in Sacramento County was slowing.

"It is still important for Sacramento County to reach this lower tier before June 15, which signifies there is lower risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community and will increase capacity that much earlier for businesses,” Kasirye said.

California has only one more week of tier changes before the entire system is retired on Tuesday, June 15. Counties need to be on their current tier for three consecutive weeks before moving to the next tier after two weeks of meeting the less restrictive tier's requirements.

Multiple counties are in a position to move to a less restrictive tier next week if their numbers remain low, including:

Alameda County

Kings County

Napa County

Plumas County

San Diego County

San Luis Obispo County

Santa Barbara County

Stanislaus County

Yuba County

Counties that did not move this week nor are listed above will most likely remain on the tier they are at until June 15, when the tier system is retired.