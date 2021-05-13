California counties await mask, social distancing guidance

The state is on track to reopen its economy broadly next month, signaling an end to most pandemic restrictions.

LOS ANGELES — Counties in California are waiting for guidance from the state after the federal government on Thursday said fully vaccinated people can quit face coverings and social distancing in most situations.

California’s Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to questions about whether it would adopt new guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s unclear what Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to do and when.

The state is on track to reopen its economy broadly next month, signaling an end to most pandemic restrictions. San Francisco and Riverside are among counties saying they expect updated guidance from the state.