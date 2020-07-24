California counties step up enforcement as virus surges

This week, Napa County officials approved fines ranging from $25 to $500 for those who violated public health officials, including failing to wear face maks.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California counties are stepping up enforcement of public health orders as hospitalizations and positive tests for the coronavirus skyrocket in many parts of the state.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, Marin and Napa county officials this week approved fines ranging from $25 to $500 for individuals violating public health orders, including failing to wear masks.

Supervisors in nearby Sonoma County will consider a similar move. The virus continues to surge in many parts of California, topping 425,600 total cases.

There were 157 deaths on Thursday, the highest reported in a single day. Gov. Gavin Newsom called it a “grim milestone.”

For more information, click here.