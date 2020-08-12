These 3 California counties want to create their own virus region

Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plan to seek approval to create a smaller Central Coast region.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. — Three counties northwest of Los Angeles want to be separated from the state-designated Southern California region for determining the extent of pandemic restrictions based on the availability of intensive care unit beds.

Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties plan to seek approval to create a smaller Central Coast region if the tri-county ICU capacity exceeds 15% in the next three weeks.

At that point, the three counties will ask to be assessed on the tri-county ICU capacity and not overall Southern California region capacity.

The region is now under new restrictions after falling below a 15% threshold.

The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions could move ahead with stay-at-home orders after the ICU bed availability dropped below 15% in each area.