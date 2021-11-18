California expands COVID-19 booster shot recommendation

State recommends booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for those 18+ who received second shot six months ago, those 18+ who received J&J vaccine two months ago.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health says COVID-19 booster vaccines are recommended following the primary vaccination series. A booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is recommended if you:

Received your second dose at least six months ago.

Are over the age of 18 and are at risk of COVID-19 exposure.

A Booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is recommended if you:

Received your first dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Are over the age of 18.

CDPH says COVID-19 booster doses help keep immunity strong and increase protection against the virus. Previously, its guidance was limited to those who met additional criteria.

The move also comes as an influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available as early as this weekend.

"So it’s definitely opened up the dialogue, now that there’s more of a unified message of anyone over 18, get your booster shot," said Pharmacist Sonya Frausto, who owns Ten Acres pharmacy in Land Park.

Angel Hermosillo rolled up both sleeves for his flu shot and COVID-19 booster Thursday in Sacramento's Land Park neighborhood, as California expands it's booster shoot recommendations to all adults pic.twitter.com/bp25rAQdu8 — Luke Cleary (@LukeCleary) November 19, 2021

Frausto said Thursday she had noticed an uptick in people wanting a booster shot ahead of the December holidays. She said immunity from the vaccine wanes over the course of 6-8 months, so now is the time for those who received the vaccine in the spring to get a booster.

“It’s very important that people get their boosters, especially as antibodies wane over time and we get into the cough and cold season," Frausto said.

"We just want to do what we can to protect ourselves and other people. Especially family members," said Attorney Steve Scordalakis, who stopped by during his lunch break.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9