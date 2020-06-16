California COVID-19 numbers spike because there 'still appears to be gatherings,' health official say

Sacramento Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kisirye says the numbers all have one theme in common: people need to continue to protect themselves if they're outside.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As more businesses in California continue to reopen, coronavirus cases continue to spike. Not only in Sacramento, but in San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, Yolo County, Placer County and more.

In Sacramento County, there have been 1,794 cases and 63 deaths as of Monday, June 15. And while the record number of cases per day still stands at 51 on April 1, positive cases are on the rise with 35 confirmed on June 2, the highest mark since.

The numbers in some of the larger neighboring counties are worse.

In San Joaquin County, there have been 1,652 cases and 42 deaths. On June 12, the county saw a whopping 150 cases in a single day, way above the 39 cases on April 13 when it appeared cases had peaked.

Hospitalizations are at 49, exceeding the 20-limit set by the state, putting San Joaquin on the state’s watch list.

In Stanislaus County, there are 1,212 cases and 34 deaths. On April 23, the county peaked at 69 cases in a day and then tapered off. But on June 5, the number of positive cases jumped again by 64.

In Yolo County, there are 253 positive cases and 24 deaths. Cases are also spiking with the 15 on June 11, just short of the high of 17 cases on April 6.

And in Placer County, there are 390 cases and 9 deaths. The previous high for positive cases was on April 2 with 12, but on June 4, the number peaked at 19.

Sacramento Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kisirye says the numbers all have one theme in common: people need to continue to protect themselves by doing more than just wearing masks and washing their hands.

"Right now, from what we’re hearing, it still appears to be gatherings in different places," Dr. Kisirye said. "So we are planning to put out information and messaging to remind people of how to reduce their risk."

Dr. Kisirye said she fears the numbers could rise even more in some areas due to the number of protests over the police killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Her message is a simple one that public health officials continue to say, but one that is not always followed.

"When people go outside to use a face covering, social distancing and hand washing," Dr. Kisirye said.

