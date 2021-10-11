x
California prepares for possible winter pandemic surge

Gov. Newsom and health officials say what’s worrisome is the upward tick in certain areas as winter approaches.

LOS ANGELES — California has begun prepositioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary healthcare workers in preparation for another possible winter surge in the coronavirus pandemic

The most populous state still is doing comparatively well. But Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Wednesday that Californians should prepare for another harsh pandemic winter. At the same he's bragging that the state is among the nation's leaders in vaccinations that should blunt hospitalizations and deaths. 

The state’s own models predict an overall continuing decline in both hospitalizations and intensive care cases over the next month. Newsom and health officials say what’s worrisome is the upward tick in certain areas as winter approaches.

Read the full AP story here.

