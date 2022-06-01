Official: California COVID surge could ease next month

California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A surge in coronavirus cases has shut down California schools and sidelined thousands of police, firefighters and health care workers but officials are hoping it will be short-lived.

Los Angeles County's public health director said Thursday that she's hoping it will begin to ease in February. Barbara Ferrer also says vaccinations and boosters are protecting many people from severe illness.

California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas, threatening to overwhelm hospitals saddled with absences. That's led to hourslong waits for COVID tests and it's also straining school systems.

All 54 schools in West Contra Costa County are closed Friday and some teachers in Oakland planned a sickout to demand more virus protections.

The dramatic surge in coronavirus cases has also sidelined about 800 Los Angeles city police and firefighters and led to slightly longer ambulance and fire response times. That's adding to concerns about shortages of critical staff including health care workers. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday that more than 500 LAPD personnel and nearly 300 firefighters were off-duty after testing positive for COVID-19. He said measures were being taken to ensure the safety of the public.

The State's Capitol hasn't been immune either as a possible coronavirus exposure from a fellow lawmaker caused several California legislators including Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to miss Thursday's session.

The Los Angeles Times reports lawmakers in both chambers were told to stay home if they attended a Tuesday going away party for former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned her position. Democratic State Sen. Josh Becker attended the event and announced Wednesday morning he'd tested positive for the virus.

Neither the Assembly nor Senate disclosed how many lawmakers were told to stay home. Lawmakers meet next on Monday and Assembly lawmakers must test negative to attend the session.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10