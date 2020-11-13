As California coronavirus cases rise, West Coast states set travel restrictions

Just ahead of what are typically the busiest travel days of the year, California, Oregon, and Washington issue virus travel advisories.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is joining Washington and Oregon to restrict out-of-state travel and impose a self quarantine just ahead of Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

California announced it recently reached a sobering milestone: one million coronavirus cases and counting. California Governor Gavin Newsom, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee have issued travel restrictions in response.

"Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19, and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives,” Gov. Newsom said in a press release.

All three West Coast states are urging visitors traveling from another state or country to self-quarantine for 14 days. Additionally, the travel guidance advises against non-essential out-of-state travel. Essential travel is defined as "travel for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care and safety and security."

For people returning home to California from other areas for the holidays, it is strongly recommended in the travel advisories to stick to your immediate household even after a two week quarantine.

All three West Coast states have seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases in the last few weeks, following a trend of the rest of the country. In Washington state alone, COVID-19 cases have doubled in the last two weeks. California's own one million case threshold is a distressing reminder that the coronavirus still runs rampant.

“COVID-19 does not stop at state lines. As hospitals across the West are stretched to capacity, we must take steps to ensure travelers are not bringing this disease home with them,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said in the press release. “If you do not need to travel, you shouldn’t. This will be hard, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner. But the best way to keep your family safe is to stay close to home.”

