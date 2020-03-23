AUBURN, Calif — Social distancing has left few options for fun outside the home, but thousands made sure to take advantage of the one option they did have, hiking trails.

Traffic jams and crowds of people took over part of the Auburn State Recreation Area near the Lake Clementine Trail.

“I think it's great for our people's mental well-being to get out in nature and go for a hike,” said Mike Howard, the superintendent of the Auburn State Recreation Area.

He says the state parks have been pushing social distancing on the trails.

“We’re recommending everybody stay six feet away from each other. We’ve closed a number of our public facing facilities,” Howard said.

With schools canceled around the state and many working from home, Howard says that the increase in traffic was not limited to the weekend.

“During the week, it was very busy as well,” Howard said, “We saw probably our busiest weekdays in March that we've ever seen.”

Though rangers encouraged people to stay away from each other and enforced the usual rules like parking, it didn’t seem to damage the spirits of the families who took to the trails.

“We’ve seen a ton of families out here, and everyone is in a pretty good mood about this” Howard said.

California State Parks reminds everyone who does come out to parks to bring soap and hand sanitizer, especially at the Auburn State Recreation Area since there is no running water.

