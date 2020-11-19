Watch live: State officials order ‘limited’ statewide curfew for purple-tier counties to slow COVID spread

Citing the rise in COVID-19 cases across California, Gov. Newsom and public health officials announced a limited Stay-at-Home Order.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a "limited" stay-at-home order that will impact California's purple-tier counties into December as the state continues its fight with a surging coronavirus.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

The order bans non-essential businesses and personal gatherings for purple tier counties between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order goes into effect on Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. and is expected to end at 5 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Officials said coronavirus case rates rose by about 50% in California during the first week of November. Newsom and health officials had previously announced some measures to protect the state and its health care system from a potential surge of cases.

“We are asking Californians to change their personal behaviors to stop the surge. We must be strong together and make tough decisions to stay socially connected but physically distanced during this critical time. Letting our guard down could put thousands of lives in danger and cripple our health care system,” said Dr. Erica Pan, the state’s acting Public Health Officer.

“It is especially important that we band together to protect those most vulnerable around us as well as essential workers who are continuing their critical work amidst this next wave of widespread community transmission across the state. Together we prevented a public health crisis in the spring and together we can do it again.”

