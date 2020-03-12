What California's latest lockdown means for salons, businesses and schools

What does the December lockdown mean for small businesses, restaurants and schools?

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new conditional stay-at-home order as California continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we don't act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed," Newsom said during Thursday's press conference. "If we don't act now we'll continue to see a death rate climb, more lives lost."

The latest stay-at-home orders will be grouped by five regional hospital networks instead of the previous individual county approach. The stay-at-home order will be triggered when a region drops below 15%. Four out of the five regions are projected to reach that number in early December.

The new round of stay-at-home orders will require many non-essential businesses in the impacted regions to close. Those businesses include:

Bars

Wineries

Personal Services

Hair Salons

The following will continue to be open with modifications:

Schools (that have received waivers)

Critical infrastructure (A full list can be found here)

Retail (occupancy at 20%)

Restaurants (Take out and delivery only)

The stay-at-home orders will last for at least three weeks.

On Wednesday, California broke its record for new coronavirus cases reported in a single day. The state reported 20,759 new cases on Wednesday, shattering the previous record of more than 18,350 set just last week. A record 8,500 people are in the hospital. The state has fewer than 2,000 intensive care unit beds available, and officials have said they may be filled by Christmas unless the virus spread slows.