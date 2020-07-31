California DMV allowing most drivers to renew licenses online | Need to know

The DMV is now urging eligible drivers to renew online, even if they received a notice that says an in-person visit is required.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Most Californians can now renew their driver licenses online, according to the state's Department of Motor Vehicles.

The California DMV expanded renewal eligibility in June 2020 in order to provide more options to residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with the temporary extension for California drivers age 69 and up expiring July 31, the DMV urges eligible drivers to renew online, even if they received a notice that says an in-person visit is required.

The move from the DMV comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order waiving in-person renewals for drivers and ID cardholders who may have reached their maximum of out-of-office renewals. The order makes most drivers, not just those 69+, eligible to renew their licenses online or through the mail.

That’s not to say ALL drivers can exclusively operate online. The DMV says some Californians, including those who are applying for a REAL ID for the first time, still must visit a field office. However, the DMV suggests completing an online application and uploading all necessary documents ahead of time to speed up the process and limit the amount of time spent at the field office.

According to the DMV, an automatic one-year extension has been granted to all drivers age 70 and older whose licenses were set to expire between March 2020 and December 2020.

Those with commercial driver licenses that were set to expire between March 2020 and September 2020 have been extended to September 30, 2020.

Non-commercial learner’s permits that were set to expire between March 2020 and August 2020 have been extended “six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application,” the DMV said.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter