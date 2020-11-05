California DMV extending driver, commercial license permits up to 6 months

Drivers whose license permits expired during this time frame will be given a 6-month extension or up to 24 months from the date of application, whichever is sooner.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Drivers license permits that have expired or are set to expire between the months of March and June 2020 will be granted an extension of up to six months, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

The extensions come in response to difficulties presented to individuals and the department itself during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the DMV, drivers whose license permits expired during this time frame will be given a six-month extension or up to 24 months from the date of application, whichever is sooner.

“The DMV is extending these permits for those who may not be able to get a driver license or commercial driver license while behind-the-wheel drive tests are suspended,” the DMV wrote on its website.

Commercial learner’s permits that expired or are set to expire between March and June 2020 will be valid through June 30, 2020, the DMV said.

The extensions are automatic and do not require any action on the part of the driver, the SMV said. The department also notes that law enforcement agencies across the state have been notified of the extensions.

