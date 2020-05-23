A look inside at safety precautions at reopened California DMV offices

The California DMV opened 27 offices across the state to begin assisting drivers in-person.

STOCKTON, Calif. — People wanting to get their REAL ID and complete other tasks at the California Department of Motor Vehicles can now do so at one of the newly reopened offices across the state.

ABC10 spoke with DMV spokesperson Steve Gordon at the Stockton location to find out what safety precautions are taken at the offices.

Here is a full list of questions and answers:

Is it safe to come to the offices?

Gordon said the DMV is working with its customers to keep people safe by requiring that everyone wear a mask.

Are you making sure the office is safe?

People will be at the door of the office to make sure everyone coming in has a mask. Periodically, the chairs and surfaces in the DMV are sanitized Gordon assured. He said that there is also hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies available in the waiting area for customers to use.

Why is there no plexiglass installed?

The DMV is currently testing having sneeze guards at two of its locations in southern California. They have not deemed plexiglass or sneeze guards to be necessary at all locations.

Are all the services back?

No, not all services are back. Drive tests are not back. Gordon said it is very hard to have social distancing in the car. He said the department hopes to have this service back for new drivers in June.

What services are back?

Gordon said 97% of services are available online. The two main services that are available at the DMV offices are getting a license reinstated and turning in the documentation for a REAL ID.

When will appointments come back?

The DMV is currently taking the existing appointments and rescheduling for people that had appointments canceled in March and April. Gordon said the department hopes to start making new appointments in June.

