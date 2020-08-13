California's current eviction protections to come end in September

A vote by the California Judicial Council is putting an end to two temporary protections on foreclosures and evictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California's temporary emergency eviction protections will be coming to an end in September, leaving responsibility for new policy squarely on lawmakers.

The Judicial Council of California voted to end two temporary emergency rules that dealt with evictions and judicial foreclosures. They'll stay in effect through midnight on Sept. 1.

The protections have been in place since April.

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye suspended a vote on the protections back in June to give lawmakers more time to develop policy proposals and other responses to the expected impacts. Officials said the current vote came about with these proposals on the topic now pending.

“The duty of the judicial branch is to resolve disputes under the law and not to legislate. I urge our sister branches to act expeditiously to resolve this looming crisis," Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye said in a statement.