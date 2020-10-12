672,000 doses of Moderna vaccine expected for California, Gov. Newsom says

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents are expected to among the first to receive the vaccine.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California is now expected to receive about 672,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in the next few weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Olivia Kasirye told ABC10 that health care workers are among those in the priority group for the vaccine. According to Newsom's announcement, long-term care residents would also be first in line for the vaccine.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned states that immunizations alone wouldn't curb coronavirus spread until late spring.

"The current vaccine implementation will not substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be fully be immunized, which will take until the late spring," the task force report sent to governors said.

The New York Times created an interactive tool to show people where they stand in the proverbial line to receive the vaccine. Click here to see where you stand in the line.

