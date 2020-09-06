California health official resigns after receiving threats

A spokeswoman for the county's health agency says Dr. Nichole Quick left her job late Monday. She is is the seventh senior official to leave the job in two months.

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A high-ranking public health official for Southern California's Orange County has resigned after receiving threats over her order for residents to wear face coverings when near others in public to protect against the coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the county's health agency says Dr. Nichole Quick left her job late Monday. An official with California's public health officers' association says Quick is the seventh senior health official to leave her job since the pandemic began.

Orange County residents opposed to the mask order protested outside Quick's home and brought a banner to a public meeting that depicted her as a Nazi.

Read more from ABC10

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: