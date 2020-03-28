LOS ANGELES — California is beginning to see the surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said California's cases grew 26% in day.

Johns Hopkins University tallied nearly 4,700 California cases as of Friday afternoon, with at least 94 deaths.

State officials have been preparing for a surge in hospitalizations and have scrambled to create the estimated 50,000 additional beds that could be needed.

Help arrived Friday in the form of the Navy hospital ship Mercy that docked in the Port of Los Angeles.

It has 1,000 beds and will be used to treat non-COVID-19 patients to free up hospitals for virus cases.

For more details, click HERE.

RELATED:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO: Sacramento ER doctor explains how hospitals prepare for the coronavirus (COVID-19) "surge"