California inks deal for new system after coronavirus data backlog

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has inked a $15 million deal with a software company to develop a new COVID-19 tracking system.

The announcement Tuesday came about a month after the state said its current system had undercounted confirmed cases. The problem had serious implications, since the state uses those numbers to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

Officials say the deal with Minnesota-based OptumInsight Inc. will allow the state to better track the spread of the virus. California has more confirmed cases than any other state. But recent trends show those numbers dropping, and the percentage of positive tests is also declining.

