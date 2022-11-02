California to lift indoor mask mandate tomorrow. Here's what to expect

California's indoor masking requirement will end Tuesday for vaccinated people. But many employees still need to wear a mask, according to CalOSHA.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's indoor masking requirement will end Tuesday for vaccinated people.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration brought back the masking mandate in mid-December as the omicron variant gained momentum, and last month extended it through Feb. 15.

Local health officials can continue their own requirements, however.

The state also is lifting a requirement that people test negative before visiting hospitals and nursing homes, effective immediately.

Meantime, health officials say they are continuing to evaluate the masking requirement for schoolchildren.

Everyone will still have to wear masks in schools, public transportation, nursing homes and other congregate living facilities.

Last week, Sacramento and San Joaquin County officials said they'll follow the state's lead on the mask mandate.

"Our numbers are heading in the right direction and we are seeing declines in case counts, so this is appropriate for the County," a spokesperson for Sacramento County told ABC10.

Yolo County officials said they plan to lift their mask mandate the same day the state's ends.

Health officials in 11 San Francisco Bay Area counties also announced the lifting of their mask requirements for vaccinated people in most indoor public settings beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Santa Clara County is the most populous in the Bay Area region with almost 2 million people and won’t lift its mask mandate.

READ MORE:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9