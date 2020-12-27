x
Coronavirus

Parts of California likely to have lockdown orders extended

California hit 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve.

LOS ANGELES — State officials are expected to extend the strictest stay-at-home orders in central and Southern California as hospitals there are quickly running out of intensive care unit beds for coronavirus patients ahead of the presumed post-holiday surge. 

The situation is already dire, and the worst is expected to come in the next few weeks after Christmas and New Year's travelers return home. 

State stay-at-home orders for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California are set to expire Monday. State officials say the orders are likely to be extended but did not make a definitive ruling Sunday afternoon.

