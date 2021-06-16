California to loosen worksite pandemic rules amid reopening

The revised regulations would conform with general state guidelines that took effect earlier this week by ending most mask rules.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California regulators are set to approve revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job.

The revised regulations would conform with general state guidelines that took effect earlier this week by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The new guidelines that Cal-OSHA is set to approve on Thursday at their meeting would let fully vaccinated workers in California not wear masks at work and would also end social distancing. Anyone who is not fully vaccinated will still have to wear masks while working indoors and in vehicles when other people are inside.

Gov. Gavin Newsom promised on the eve of Thursday's meeting that the seven-member, governor-appointed California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board will make that official with a vote.

Newsom said he will then quickly issue an executive order sidestepping the usual 10-day legal review before the rules can take effect.

"That should clear up any ambiguity if they take the action that was highlighted on Friday," Newsom said in a press conference on Monday. "We will be consistent with the CDC guidelines."

Workers can still request masks from their employers at no cost under the new guidelines, and they will still be allowed to wear masks at work regardless of their vaccination status.

