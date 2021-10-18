California is the only state to reach 'moderate' level of COVID transmission, CDC says

According to the CDC, California is the only state at this level so far.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California is the only state in the country to have reached a "moderate" level of COVID-19 transmission, according to CDC data.

The data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks the level of community transmission of all 50 states. The data itself is based on the number of cases in the last seven days per 100,000 population and the number of tests with a positive result.

In total, 44 states, jurisdictions and territories remain in the "high" level of transmission, eight were in the "substantial" level, three were in the "moderate" level and 2 were in the "low" level.

Locally, most of Northern California falls into the CDC's "high" level for transmission. Nearby, Solano, El Dorado, and Alpine counties have made it into the "substantial" level. The county map can be viewed below or on the CDC website HERE)

On the state level, California also has the lowest level of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 for the past seven days, according to the CDC data. It was listed as .2 per 100,000.

WATCH ALSO: