Sacramento Area Museums working to adapt a post-coronavirus strategy

Chair of the Sacramento Area Museums speaks about new strategies being discussed to welcome gusts back post-coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Museum Week is in full effect through May 23.

It comes just as outdoor museums got the green light to reopen once they implement county and state guidelines.

“As we come out of this pandemic, it will be the museums that tell our history. We will be telling the world about how COVID-19 affected our community through exhibits, art, storytelling, etc.,” said Delta Pick Mello, chair of Sacramento Area Museums.

“It will be the Museum community that will be the keepers of the stories of heroics, humor, tragedy, resilience, and ultimately recovery,” she added.

Like so many organizations, local museums have struggled for the last couple of months during this pandemic. Many that had to close have made the best of it, offering virtual programs for families to experience or opening up the outdoor activities they have to offer like Roseville’s Maidu Museum.

Though outdoor museums now have a clearer future, the goal is to open up indoor museums. But even when that time comes, things could look different.

“The museum that closed is not going to be the same museum that opened,” said Pick Mello, who also serves as the executive director and CEO of the Sacramento History Museum. “All of this virtual content is going to be part of our future.”

Some museums according to Pick Mello, are going to have a tough time determining what the future looks like.

“Things like children’s museums and science museums are going to have a harder time opening because they're going to have to figure out how to protect their public with all of these touchables that they have.”

In the meantime, the community can play a role in their success.

“We encourage, during California Museums Week, if you can support a museum by becoming a member by giving a donation,” Pick Mello said. “Doing something to call out your favorite museum.”

