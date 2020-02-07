California officials blasted for prison coronavirus outbreak

A third of the 3,500 inmates at San Quentin State Prison have tested positive since officials transferred dozens of inmates without properly testing them.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California lawmakers harshly criticized state corrections officials for botching the handling of the pandemic by inadvertently transferring infected inmates to a virus-free prison.

That triggered the state’s worst prison coronavirus outbreak.

A third of the 3,500 inmates at San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco have tested positive since officials transferred dozens of inmates from a heavily impacted Southern California prison in May without properly testing them for infections.

Officials say the San Quentin outbreak is in danger of helping overwhelm already strained San Francisco Bay Area hospitals.

To read more, click HERE.

READ MORE FORM ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: