California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously allowed local governments to decide whether to mandate masks, and major counties like Los Angeles and San Francisco already require people to wear them inside and outside.

“Cloth face coverings or masks help reduce the spread of coronavirus especially when combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing,” the state wrote of the new mandate on its COVID-19 website. “Starting June 18, Californians must wear face coverings in common and public indoor spaces and outdoors when distancing is not possible.”

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where it's not possible to stay six feet apart from others.

It exempts outdoor recreation where people can stay distanced.

Read the full public health order below:

