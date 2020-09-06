150 million protective masks headed to California

The tight-fitting N95 masks were originally set to start arriving in early May. California will get 150 million of the masks under the deal.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California governor's office says millions of protective masks will soon be on their way to the state after the manufacturer it contracted with won federal certification.

The Monday announcement comes after a series of delays in the state's deal with Chinese manufacturer BYD.

The tight-fitting N95 masks were originally set to start arriving in early May. California will get 150 million of the masks under the deal.

That's in addition to more than 100 million looser fitting surgical masks it already got from BYD.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the deal in April and the original contract totaled nearly $1 billion.

