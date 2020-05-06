Schools, day camps, bars, gyms could reopen next week | Coronavirus Latest

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. Many have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will begin allowing the reopening of schools, day camps, bars, gyms and some professional sports with modifications at the end of next week.

Mark Ghaly, the state's top health official, says the state plans to release guidance on Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The guidelines were not immediately available. The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide. But only counties that have met certain thresholds on cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to follow the guidance on other sectors.

