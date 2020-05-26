California gives retailers OK to open for in-person sales. Now, it's up to counties to approve

While the state is allowing retail stores to reopen for in-person sales, it is still up to individual counties to give stores the OK through public health orders.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — After months of forced closures because of the coronavirus pandemic, California retail stores are now getting the green light to reopen with strict modifications from public health officials, the state announced on Monday.

The announcement is part of the state's intention to begin moving all of its counties into Phase 2 of California's reopening plan. The guidance for retailers to reopen had been sent out to dozens of counties over the past week as many received the state's approval to begin reopening sooner.

All but 11 of California's counties had been given the OK to reopen before Monday's announcement by the California Department of Public Health.

While the state is allowing retail stores to reopen for in-person sales, it is still up to individual counties to give stores the OK through public health orders.

Counties with lower infection rates that have the healthcare capacity could likely begin to open retail stores, while larger counties with higher infection rates could ease up on allowing stores to reopen.

When given the OK by their counties, retailers that decide to reopen will have to do so with strict guidelines in place for both workers and customers. Those include proper social distancing, face coverings, temperature screenings for workers, as well as frequent cleaning and sanitizing.

The announcement came the same day that the state issued new guidance for churches to begin opening for in-person services. Churches that do open can only have 25% occupancy and won't be able to pass around collection plates.

