California revamps testing guidelines as virus surges

Those hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms top the list along with “close contacts” of those with infections.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California has revamped its guidelines for COVID-19 testing to focus on those in hospitals or considered at high risk of infection as the surging pandemic strains testing capacity.

The state health department on Tuesday released a four-tier priority system for testing. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms top the list along with “close contacts” of those with infections. Next in line are those living in high-risk facilities such as nursing homes, prisons and homeless shelters, along with health care and emergency service workers. California's surging virus caseload has left testing supplies short and lengthened the wait time for results.

That's a narrower focus than the state had previously, when some cities were allowing anyone, even those without symptoms, to get tests. Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state's top health official, says the state needs to focus on controlling outbreaks while it works to increase testing capacity. California's transmission rates and hospitalizations have been steadily rising.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT

According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP: