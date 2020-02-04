SACRAMENTO, Calif — School districts across California are scrambling to shift from classroom learning to distant courses as campuses shutdown statewide in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

California's superintendent Tony Thurmond recommended on Tuesday that the state's public schools plan to provide distant learning through the end of the school year.

"Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year," Thurmond wrote in a letter to the state's 58 county superintendents.

RELATED: Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending the NBA season to stop the coronavirus

While districts race to transition to distant learning, what is being done to make sure students don't backslide in their studies while they wait?

Dr. Kristen Coates, the Associate Superintendent with the Twin Rivers Unified School District, said the district is working as quickly as it can to start online classes.

The district began assigning Chromebooks to its students on Wednesday as online classes are set to start on April 27th. The access to the laptops will greatly help students in the district, one of the poorest in Sacramento County. About 82% of the district's more than 31,500 students qualify for free or reduced meals, according to state data.

Coates says starting where students left off is a good way to make sure they will not experience a deeper learning loss.

RELATED: A’s for all? |Universities debate how to grade during a pandemic

"We are going to go back and make sure we are targeting specific standards and area that our students need to progress into that next year," says Dr. Coates

Over at the Sacramento City Unified School District, online classes are set to start on April 13.

SCUSD Superintendent Jorge Aguilar says teachers are currently going through a self-pace distance learning training. He said to make sure students aren't left behind due to the disruption, summer school could be an option.

"We will continue to update our community as to whether or not we are going to be able to offer something during the summer," says Aguilar.

On its website, the Elk Grove Unified School District — the largest district in Northern California — says online classes for middle and high school students will begin on April 16, while elementary students will start on April 20.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says California must 'prepare for a surge' of coronavirus case

Meanwhile, Newsom announced Wednesday that Google has offered Chromebook laptops to students and teachers in need across the state. The technology company is also implementing 100,000 internet hotspots to make quality internet accessible across the state.

"Google stepped up in a big way," Governor Newsom said.

For a minimum of three months, teachers and students will be able to practice distance learning with top-quality internet access — for free.

To help educators teach effectively using distancing learning Tony Thurmond, announced a webinar Thursday, April 2, at 3 p.m., where experts and teachers will discuss how to deliver distance learning.

The webinar will be streamed live on CAEducation's Facebook page.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Mayde Gomez.

FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Governor Newsom holds coronavirus (COVID-19) briefing | Full press conference April 1, 2020