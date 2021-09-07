Masks still required indoors in schools despite new CDC guidance, California says

However, the state is not recommending physical distancing due to the obstacles presented in getting kids back in the classroom for full in-person learning.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, California officials said in a press release that it will continue to require masks to be worn in indoor settings.

The CDC issued its updated guidance on Friday morning on schools reopening amid the coronavirus. The agency stated that schools should continue to space kids — and their desks — 3 feet apart in classrooms.

“When it is not possible to maintain a physical distance of at least 3 feet, such as when schools cannot fully re-open while maintaining these distances, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking,” the CDC said.

California officials are using this part of the guidance as their reasoning for continuing to require indoor masking.

On the other hand, the state is not recommending physical distancing due to the obstacles presented in getting kids back in the classroom for fully in-person learning.

The state also announced that every California school will have access to free testing for COVID-19.

“The CDC issued a full commitment, with which California agrees, to full in-person instruction for students in the coming school year," said Dr. Tomás Aragón, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer. "CPDH is carefully reviewing the CDC guidance and plans to release state K-12 school guidance on Monday, July 12.”

