California State Fair canceled for 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California State Fair has become the latest fair to call it quits for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

84 days away from opening day, Cal Expo's Board of Directors unanimously voted Friday afternoon to cancel the event.

The decision came with little surprise. County and statewide stay at home orders still exist. Mass gathering bans were also one of the first restrictions put out Governor Gavin Newsom, and many operations and events have canceled believing it will likely be one of the last restriction eased.

Vice Chair Rex Hime, who put the initial motion forward to cancel, said the decision was something he never thought he would do.

However, he stated that the move was not only under guidance from the state, but also in line with "Cal Expo's values."

With the vote, the state fair joins the San Joaquin County Fair and the Sacramento County Fair in being canceled for 2020.

The fair has been held annually for over 165 years and has been at the Cal Expo since 1968.

Slated to begin July 17 and run until Aug. 2, the fair has showcased the wide range of California's industries, agriculture and innovation. The event is host to a variety of live performances, art exhibits, and pop-ups.

