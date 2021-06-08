California updates tier system one last time before June 15

Stanislaus County and five other counties moved to less restrictive tiers seven days ahead of California's reopening date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As Californians prepare for the end of the coronavirus tier system, the California Department of Public Health updated its tier system data one last time, allowing six counties to move to less restrictive tiers.

Stanislaus County is moving from the red tier to the orange tier. Alameda, Napa, San Diego, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will be moving from the orange tier to the least restrictive yellow tier.

Starting Wednesday, many businesses within these counties will increase the number of people allowed inside. And some people in Stanislaus County could be able to return to work in their office.

California overall has seen a declining trend in new COVID-19 cases. With 24 counties in the yellow tier, roughly 63% of Californians live in a county where the seven-day average case rate is below two new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents.

Only three counties remain in the red tier ahead of the state's reopening date. Two of those counties, Del Norte and Shasta, had declining case rates and positivity rates in the latest coronavirus data update, showing these counties could have moved to the orange tier if their numbers remained low and the state wasn't retiring the tier system.

When the tier system is retired on June 15, Californians will no longer need to physically distance and the capacity limitations on businesses will no longer be required. People who are unvaccinated will still be required to wear a mask in most cases.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9