California urges hospitals to test all workers for virus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has strongly recommended that hospitals test all their workers each week for the coronavirus.

The recommendation comes as California reported 7,415 virus hospitalizations on Sunday, the most ever in the state. More than 1,700 of those patients were in intensive care units.

The California Department of Public Health also recommends hospitals test all patients before admitting them and to promptly test current patients once they show symptoms. The California Nurses Association welcomed the news, calling it a victory for nurses.

The California Department of Public Health says the weekly testing should start by the week of Dec. 14.

