5 counties added to California's watch list, 1 removed

After clearing the CalREDIE backlog, the state founds 14,861 previously unreported positive coronavirus cases.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced some changes to the County Monitoring List on Monday, focusing on previously unreported cases that got tied up in a lab reporting problem.

The state found an additional 14,861 positive coronavirus cases after reviewing the nearly 300,000 test results from the CalREDIE backlog.

Amador, Mendocino, Inyo, Calaveras, and Sierra Counties joined the state watch list, while Santa Cruz County was taken off and San Diego County is expected to drop off tomorrow. The newly added counties will face more restrictions on reopening businesses and schools.

“This is a dynamic list. People come on, [and] people come off. The numbers shift every single week,” Gov. Newsom said.

On Aug. 3 when the list was last put out, there were 38 counties. Now, that number has swelled to 42 counties.

Amador and Mendocino counties were retroactively added to the list starting July 25, as cases from the CalREDIE backlog were processed only recently. Gov. Newsom praised Mendocino County for taking initiative to amend their public health order, despite the delay in state reporting.

“I just want to applaud the leadership in Mendocino County,” Gov. Newsom said. “They didn’t wait for this updated information. They made modifications to their stay-at-home order.”

Santa Cruz County was only recently removed on Friday, Aug. 14. Gov. Newsom also said that San Diego County is expected to be removed from the list as early as tomorrow.

“I imagine that’s good news from...perspective of the county,” Gov. Newsom said. “In fact, I think it’s extraordinarily good news, speaking on the behalf not just of the county, but also the state of California. We’re very encouraged by that. We want to continue to see progress not just in San Diego, but all across the state.”