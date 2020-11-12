'Catastrophic consequences' if Californians don't follow order, health official says

California’s hospitalizations already are at record levels, leaving less than 1,500 of the 7,800 total ICU beds available.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California health officials are urging the state’s residents to stay home as much as possible because of a coronavirus surge taxing the state’s hospitals.

But the most recent stay-at-home order allows Californians to do many more activities than the March shutdown that made the state a model on how to respond to the virus. People have been buying Christmas trees, shopping for groceries and hitting the gym since the orders took effect Monday in Southern California and much of the Bay Area and Central Valley. Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer is warning of catastrophic consequences if more people don't heed orders to stay home and within their own household members.

To help with the onslaught of incoming patients during the latest surge, a health official in California’s third-largest county is urging hospitals to cancel elective surgeries and implement plans for an onslaught of COVID-19 patients, as intensive care units fill up statewide amid spiking virus cases.

Dr. Carl Schultz says ambulances have been waiting for hours to unload patients because Orange County emergency rooms are so backed up. He urged hospitals to begin expanding capacity immediately.

California’s hospitalizations already are at record levels, leaving less than 1,500 of the 7,800 total ICU beds available. A hospital in Imperial County has put beds under a tent in a parking lot for non-COVID patients.

