CAMERON PARK, Calif. — Sometimes a handwritten letter or drawing is all it takes to let someone know you care. Especially if it comes from a high-spirited 7-year-old.

Rebecca O’Neil has been out of school for a few weeks because of coronavirus, and she’s been looking for a penpal to keep in touch. The Cameron Park girl is specifically writing to senior living homes. She recently learned that they have some of the strictest quarantine guidelines.

“I was worried that they wouldn’t have many visitors,” said Rebecca.

Rebecca’s twin brother also helps with the cheerful pictures and letters. Their most recent project is creating inspiring posters which they tape to the window for neighbors to see. So far Rebecca’s mother, Courtney, says they’ve sent letters to nearly a dozen different nursing homes.

“She’s always thinking that this time tomorrow someone will get the letter and someone will know that someone out there is thinking about them,” said Courtney.

A number of Rebecca’s letters have been received. The nice folks at Folsom Care Center recorded a thank you video for her and plan to write her back.

O’Neil’s letter writing was even featured in the Folsom Telegraph. She hopes this inspires others to pick up a pen and paper and start writing.

“If kids see this then they could start doing this same thing,” Rebecca said.

Making people smile one letter at a time. Rebecca is an Everyday Hero.

