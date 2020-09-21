Campus outbreak threatens San Diego's economic recovery

SAN DIEGO — A coronavirus outbreak at a college has pushed one of California's largest counties to the brink of more business shutdowns.
It's a dizzying and discouraging turn of events for San Diego County and its 3.3 million residents. Less than a month ago, San Diego was the only county in Southern California to advance to a second tier in the state’s four-tiered reopening template for counties.
But more than 800 cases at San Diego State University changed the outlook.
On Tuesday, the state will update the state's reopening situation and it's expected San Diego will fall back to the most restrictive tier. Among other things, that means restaurants couldn't offer indoor dining.
Read more from ABC10
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES
CORONAVIRUS CONTEXT
According to the CDC, coronavirus (COVID-19) is a family of viruses that is spreadable from person to person. If someone is sick with coronavirus, the symptoms they may show include mild to severe respiratory illness, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Currently, there is no vaccine. The CDC suggests the following precautions, along with any other respiratory illness:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.