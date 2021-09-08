Canadian border reopens to Americans

American citizens and permanent residents can now go to Canada for non-essential travel.

BLAINE, Wash. — After more than a year, the Canadian border reopened to American citizens and permanent residents Sunday night.

The U.S. and Canadian governments closed the more than 5,500-mile border to non-essential traffic in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Commercial traffic has gone back and forth normally between the two countries.

Now, American citizens and permanent residents residing in the United States, who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering, are permitted for non-essential travel with a negative COVID test.

Just minutes after the border reopened, a series of vehicles were seen driving up to the crossing.

As the clock strikes 9:01pm, a series of cars head northbound at the US/Canadian Blaine border crossing.@KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/KohbbVaLn8 — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) August 9, 2021

Monday morning, the line of people waiting to enter Canada grew, with many travelers saying they were on their way to see family for the first time in more than a year.

Line is growing at the border here on the Blaine, WA side. A lot of people telling us they have family in Canada they haven’t seen in years, even before the pandemic, that they are happy to be reunited with. pic.twitter.com/xIXccw5N14 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) August 9, 2021

The U.S. Travel Association estimates that each month the border is closed costs $1.5 billion. Canadian officials say Canada had about 22 million foreign visitors in 2019 — about 15 million of them from the United States.