CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Newsom says distribution could begin Sunday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to footage reviewed by ABC10.
The recommendation was made Saturday during a meeting about the vaccine's efficacy. The committee said it recommends the vaccine for those who are 16 years of age and older.
The announcement comes the day after the FDA approved the vaccine for emergency use.
Following the ACIP's recommendation, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup would be meeting Saturday to review data and safety information. He said vaccine distribution could begin as early as Sunday.