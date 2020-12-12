CDC advisory committee recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Newsom says distribution could begin Sunday

The committee said it recommends the vaccine for those who are 16 years of age and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, according to footage reviewed by ABC10.

The recommendation was made Saturday during a meeting about the vaccine's efficacy. The committee said it recommends the vaccine for those who are 16 years of age and older.

The announcement comes the day after the FDA approved the vaccine for emergency use.

BREAKING: The CDC #ACIP has now voted on recommendations for the emergency use of the Pfizer #COVID19 vaccine.



The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is meeting TODAY to review & assess data / safety information.



We’re expecting distribution as early as tomorrow. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) December 12, 2020