CDC approves COVID vaccines for children six months and older

The doses are expected to be widely available in Sacramento this week.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved COVID-19 vaccines for children six months and older, which means the wait is finally over for kids under the age of five.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on vaccines for the age group on Saturday. The doses should be widely available in Sacramento this week.

"I think it's really important. They're the last group for which we needed vaccines," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, professor and chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UC Davis Health.

This comes as promising news for thousands of their parents and their children who have waited for two and a half years.

"I think COVID is more important than flu vaccines in this age group. 485 children less than five years of age have died in the past two years from COVID whereas less than 100 have died from influenza," Dr. Blumberg said.

The vaccines will be administered in smaller doses. Moderna's two shot series will be given to kids ranging in age from six months to five years old and administered one month apart. The Pfizer vaccine will be for kids six months to four years of age and given in three doses, with the initial two doses given three weeks apart. The third shot would be administered at least eight weeks after the second dose.

"Many parents don't realize that COVID can be quite serious in this age group, and it's one of the top five leading causes of death," Dr. Blumberg said.

Blumberg said with the omicron variant, there were twice as many kids admitted to the hospital compared to when the delta variant made it's wave. He said 1/5 of those children ended up in the ICU, which is why he says it's important for parents to get their young children vaccinated.

"Unfortunately, even in the older children 5 through 17 years of age, the immunization rate is less than 60%," Dr. Blumberg said. "Many parents have been worried about their children interacting with other children and perhaps getting COVID. They're worried about the risk of long COVID, and they also worry... the child might bring it back to the family and infect other vulnerable family members that may be even at higher risk of disease. So this is one way parents can find peace of mind to make sure that they're child is protected and their family is protected also."

Parents who would like to schedule an appointment can call their child's pediatrician or go to myturn.ca.gov to find a clinic offering the dose.

