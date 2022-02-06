CDC recommends Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and other counties to mask indoors

The CDC recommends people in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Solano and Yolo counties are recommended to wear masks indoors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending people mask up indoors in several counties in the Greater Sacramento area.

People in Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Solano and Yolo counties are recommended to wear masks indoors because these counties are deemed to be at a "high" level in the CDC's metrics.

The CDC has three COVID-19 community levels including low, medium and high that are determined by the number of cases, hospital beds being used and people admitted to the hospital.

The Sacramento City Unified School District announced Thursday that since the county is in the "high" category, it triggers an "automatic return" to universal masking for students and staff.

More than 75% of Californians over the age of five are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Vaccination greatly lowers the risk of severe infection or hospitalization for those who have received one.

View the COVID-19 Community Levels HERE.

