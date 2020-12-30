Celebrate New Year with caution, California health officials warn

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has laid out an extensive informational sheet for things people should consider.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s top health official Dr. Mark Ghaly is urging residents to consider alternatives to the traditional way of celebrating New Year’s Eve.

He warned that the state is currently experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases from holiday-related travel. He expects cases to continue to rise from those who may have contracted the coronavirus during Christmas.

“We hope the pleas over these last few days before the New Year’s and the celebrations that are planned, we hope some are canceled, some are done differently,” Ghaly said in a Tuesday press conference.

He said much of what the state is currently experiencing is avoidable. He and other health officials are urging people to celebrate the New Year holiday only with people they live with.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has laid out an extensive informational sheet for things people should consider this holiday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Things to consider including holiday travel, how to make celebrations safer, and what activities to consider. Health officials are urging people to stay home this holiday, but have warned those who decide to travel to take precautions.

Wear a mask, avoid crowds, consider state and local restrictions, gather outside when possible, and don’t go around others if you’re feeling sick, are some of the repeated warnings in all situations from health officials during this time.

The CDC is also urging you to consider alternatives such as virtual gatherings like watching a fireworks show, a ball drop, or chatting with family and friends.

Sacramento’s B Street Theatre is hosting an online celebration on Dec. 31, that will include comedy, poetry, and other performances, according to Lyndsay Burch with the B Street Theatre. The event is free and anyone may register to attend the event on Zoom.

A local artist has also created a coronavirus ball that will be dropped at midnight Eastern time as a tongue in cheek way of saying goodbye to 2020 and, hopefully, to the coronavirus pandemic, Burch said.

“And we wanted to provide something that said you can have fun, you can enjoy yourself, you can still get dressed up but be in the safety and comfort of your own home and celebrate even if it’s not in the traditional new year’s sense of a celebration,” Burch said.

The United States recorded an additional 1.25 million new cases of coronavirus in the past 7 days. Health officials say now is not the time to let your guard down.

